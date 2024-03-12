Bhutan plans to set up economic zone in Kurigram

Bhutan plans to set up a special economic zone in Kurigram district in the northern region of Bangladesh.

Recently, the Embassy of Bhutan in Bangladesh forwarded a formal letter to the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) seeking suitable land for an economic zone in the northern part of the country.

The Madhabaram village in Kurigram sadar upazila, which is close to Bhutan's gateway town Phuntsholing, was selected as the tentative location, according to a Beza official.

Rinchen Kuentsyl, ambassador of Bhutan to Bangladesh, and Sheikh Yusuf Harun, executive chairman of Beza, visited the location on Sunday. A feasibility study is also in the works.

After visiting the selected area for the Bhutanese Special Economic Zone, Kuentsyl told journalists: "I am impressed by the designated area. The location is suitable for an economic zone. People of both countries will benefit from this zone."

The Bhutanese ambassador believed construction work would begin very soon. He said many factories would be built there, creating employment for a large number of people.

In this regard, the governments of both countries have jointly taken all preparations, he said.

Mizanur Rahman, Kurigram sadar assistant commissioner, told The Daily Star that 133.92 acres of Khas land had been handed over to Beza. There are plans to acquire another 80 acres of privately owned land.

However, what type of investment will come from the Himalayan kingdom is yet to be clear.

Bhutan proposed to establish the zone under a government-to-government arrangement, the Beza official added.