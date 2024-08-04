BGMEA, BTMA announce closure of units

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) announced today that their production units and mills will remain closed due to the prevailing volatile situation in the country

In light of the present situation, the BGMEA said all units would remain shut for the safety of the workers until further notice.

The BTMA, which represents the $25 billion primary textile sector, including spinning, weaving, dyeing, washing, printing, finishing, and sizing, announced the decision in a statement today.

The trade body cited the deteriorating law and order situation and the government's declaration of a three-day holiday from August 5 to August 7, 2024.

As a result, all BTMA member mills will remain closed during this period.

"Decisions on reopening the mills will be made based on the situation and further government declarations," the statement said.

BTMA member mills were also shut down for four days two weeks ago due to violence and a curfew stemming from the quota reform movement.

The BTMA reported that its members lost $58.8 million during the initial four-day closure caused by the violence and curfew.