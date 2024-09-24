Business
Star Business Report
Tue Sep 24, 2024 10:04 AM
Last update on: Tue Sep 24, 2024 10:14 AM

Business

BFIU asks banks to freeze accounts of former UCB director, family members

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has directed banks to freeze all accounts belonging to Anisuzzaman Chowdhury Ronny, a former director of United Commercial Bank (UCB), and brother of former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed, along with his family members.

 

The bank accounts of Ronny's wife and daughter have also been asked to be frozen.

 

The BFIU issued the order yesterday, instructing banks to block the accounts for 30 days in the first phase.

 

Last month, Ronny and other family members of former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed lost their control over UCB, as the Bangladesh Bank dissolved the bank's board of directors.

 

Over the years, Saifuzzaman and his family have exerted influence over various activities at the bank, including loan approvals, according to insiders.

