Business
Star Business Report
Wed Aug 21, 2024 03:43 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 06:54 PM

Most Viewed

Business

BB to dissolve Islami Bank board, take over shares of S Alam Group

Bangladesh Bank will form a new board of directors
Star Business Report
Wed Aug 21, 2024 03:43 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 06:54 PM
Bangladesh Bank to dissolve Islami Bank board

Bangladesh Bank (BB) will dissolve the board of Islami Bank within a couple of days, BB Governor Ahsan H Mansur said today.

The central bank will form a new board of the Islami Bank, he said at a press conference at the central bank headquarters.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"We will also take over all the shares of S Alam Group against its liabilities as per law. The group may be able to get back the shares if it repays the money," he said.

The disclosure comes amid unrest in the largest Shariah-based bank in Bangladesh following the political changeover early this month.

Read more

S Alam group, associates: Tk 95,000cr loans taken from 6 banks

Protestors demanded a restructuring of the board and removal of the top management of Islami Bank, which was taken over in 2017 by S Alam Group Chairman Mohammed Saiful Alam, his family members and the group's associated entities under the patronage of the previous Awami League government.

Using influence, S Alam Group is alleged to have taken a huge amount of money from the bank.

Read more

State agencies go tough on S Alam Group

 

Related topic:
Islami Bank BangladeshBangladesh Bank to dissolve Islami Bank board
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangladesh Islami Bank

Islami Bank takes emergency Tk 8,000cr from BB

1y ago
After IDB, ICB, now Saudi firm Al-Rajhi leaves Islami Bank

BB asks Islami Bank to explain why it buys dollars at higher rate

7m ago
crime in banking sector

High Court: Most serious crimes are committed in banking sector

2y ago
Lenovo Islami Bank

Lenovo partners with Islami Bank for tech development

1y ago

Islami Bank employees demonstrate in front of bank's HQ

2w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

‘সংবিধান সংশোধন ছাড়া রাষ্ট্রের কাঙ্ক্ষিত সংস্কার সম্ভব নয়’

এর পাশাপাশি রাজনৈতিক দলগুলোর ভেতর গণতান্ত্রিক চর্চা বাড়ানো ও নির্বাচন ব্যবস্থা সংস্কারের তাগিদও দিয়েছেন আন্দোলনকারী তরুণরা।

৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

এইচএসসি পরীক্ষা বাতিলের আগে আরও চিন্তার অবকাশ ছিল: ওয়াহিদউদ্দিন মাহমুদ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification