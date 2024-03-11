Business
Star Business Report
Banks to face half-an-hour downtime for four days from today

Banks should use alternative channels for card-based interbank transactions from 10:30pm to 11pm
The central bank began enforcing half-an-hour downtime for four days from today, which will require banks to carry out card-based interbank transactions through alternative ways during the period.

The Bangladesh Bank has asked banks to make alternative arrangements to ensure transactions through ATMs, point of sales, QR codes, internet banking and e-commerce from 10:30pm to 11pm.

The downtime will be enforced for the maintenance of the National Payment Switch Bangladesh (NPSB), which facilitates card-based interbank electronic payments, according to a letter released by the BB today.

The banking regulator has also directed banks to inform their clients about the downtime.

