Business
Star Business Report
Wed Aug 21, 2024 12:38 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 12:53 PM

Business

Banks asked to freeze accounts of Shamim Osman, Salim Osman, family members

Instruction was also given to suspend locker facilities extended to the members of the families for the next 30 days
Star Business Report
Wed Aug 21, 2024 12:38 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 12:53 PM
Bank accounts of Shamim Osman, Salim Osman frozen

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) today asked banks to freeze the accounts of former lawmaker Shamim Osman, his brother and former lawmaker AKM Salim Osman and their family members.

It also instructed the banks to suspend locker facilities extended to the members of the families for the next 30 days.

Besides, banks were asked to suspend the transactions in their privately-owned institutional accounts.

The BFIU sought an update on the accounts in the next five working days.

Related topic:
Bank account freezeBangladesh Bank
