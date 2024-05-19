Business
Banglalink's revenue rises to Tk 1,544 crore in Jan-Mar

The revenue grew thanks to a significant expansion in subscriber base
Banglalink's revenue rose by 5.6 percent year-on-year to Tk 1,544 crore in the January-March quarter of 2024 thanks to an expansion in its customer base.

In the three months, the telecom operator's mobile data revenue also grew by 6.2 percent year-on-year to Tk 523.6 crore.

Veon, the parent company of Banglalink, said Bangladesh's national elections along with a variety of factors slowed Banglalink's growth in January, which later picked up in February and March.

Banglalink CEO Erik Aas gives credit for the company's success to its ongoing Digital Operator 1440 or DO1440 strategy, under which the operator is committed to provide customers with services in every minute of a day or 1,440 minutes a day.

Banglalink's subscriber base has been growing significantly in the past few years, as it reached 4.44 crore in March of 2024, up from 4.1 crore in the same month previous year, according to the data of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission.

The number of its 4G users also grew by a remarkable 23 percent year-on-year to 2.2 crore in the three months to March this year.

"Banglalink's subscribers trust the country's fastest 4G network, as evidenced by the growth in our subscriber base and revenue," said Aas.

"Digital adoption is on the rise in Bangladesh, and we remain optimistic about further industry growth in the coming period. I would like to thank our customers and stakeholders for their continued support and involvement."

