Business
Star Business Report
Tue May 7, 2024 05:15 PM
Last update on: Tue May 7, 2024 05:18 PM

Business

Banglalink draws the curtain on 3G

Repurposes associated resources for enhancing 4G
Star Business Report
Tue May 7, 2024 05:15 PM Last update on: Tue May 7, 2024 05:18 PM
Banglalink's revenue growth

Banglalink has recently phased out its 3G networks, becoming the country's first mobile operator to bid adieu to the technology, and repurposed those resources, including spectrum, to enhance the quality and speed of its 4G services.

The term 4G refers to the fourth generation of mobile technology which follows the 2G and 3G networks that came before it.

It has maximum upload and download rates of about 500 Megabytes per second (Mbps) and 1 Gigabyte per second (Gbps) respectively.
In contrast 3G can offer up to 5 Mbps and about 21 Mbps respectively.

The repurposing of the resources will enhance the quality and speed of its 4G network, said CEO Erik Aas in a statement today.

Meanwhile, other operators in Bangladesh are also racing to phase out 3G.

Robi Axiata, for instance, plans to shut down its 3G network within a month, a company official informed The Daily Star this week.
Industry insiders have pointed out that aging 3G networks consume a significant portion of an operator's capital expenditure and operating expense, so freeing up valuable spectrum resources for 4G expansion is crucial.

