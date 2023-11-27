Bangladeshi couple in US gets recognition

Faraz Munaim and Sabrin Chowdhury, a Bangladeshi couple residing in the US, have been recognised for their hard work and dedication to the US financial market in their roles with Goldman Sachs and PIMCO respectively.

Faraz was selected in this year's class of managing directors of Goldman Sachs, a leading global financial institution based in New York.

He is the son of late Syed Fahim Munaim, a prominent journalist, and Nadia Munaim. His grandfather is Matiul Islam, the first finance secretary of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Sabrin, the daughter of a Bangladeshi-US couple, was honoured by Markets Media Group in conjunction with the WIF Advisory Board at this year's US Women in Finance Award 2023 in the category of Excellence in Inclusion and Diversity.

She is an executive vice-president at PIMCO (Pacific Investment Management Company), located in California.

After completing his bachelor's in Economics from Harvard, Faraz joined Deutsche Bank in 2006 in New York, where he become a director by 2014.

In 2015, he moved to Goldman Sachs as a senior-vice president.

Sabrin completed her Master's in Business Administration (MBA) from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and another Master's in Public Administration (MPA) from Harvard. She joined McKinsey & Company in 2013 and moved to PIMCO in 2021.

Sabrin acknowledged her family for her success and said her husband was her biggest supporter.