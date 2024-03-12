Bangladesh initiates talks with Japan to sign Economic Partnership Agreement 

The government today began the negotiation to ink the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with Japan in order to retain the duty benefit after Bangladesh's scheduled graduation to a developing nation in 2026.

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu formally announced the launching of the negotiation at a press conference at his ministry office in Dhaka.

Bangladesh will face more than 18 percent duty on the export of goods after 2026 if the EPA is not signed, said Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh.

IWAMA Kiminori, ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, also spoke.