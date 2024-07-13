Bangladesh faces internet disruptions for 12 hours

Business
Star Business Report
Sat Jul 13, 2024 09:52 AM
Last update on: Sat Jul 13, 2024 10:14 AM

Internet connectivity in Bangladesh will face partial disruption for 12 hours from this morning because of maintenance of 1st submarine cable, said Bangladesh Submarine Cables PLC (BSCPLC) in a press release.

The statement said from 6:01 am to 6:00 pm, the consortium has scheduled maintenance for a land cable fault near the Tuas landing station of the the South East Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 4(SEA-ME-WE 4) submarine cable system in Singapore.

During this period, services on the circuits connected from Cox's Bazar to Singapore via SMW4 will be temporarily disrupted, said

BSCPLC.

International bandwidth usage in Bangladesh now stands at around 5,500Gbps (Gigabits per second). More than half of it comes through international terrestrial cable (ITC) licence holders that import bandwidth from India across land borders.

Nearly 800Gbps bandwidth is provided by the first undersea cable with which Bangladesh was connected in 2006. its capacity has recently been upgraded to 3,800Gbps.

SEA-ME-WE 5, the second submarine cable installed in Kuakata, Patuakhali supplies around 1,700Gbps.

The BSCPLC is set to receive 13,200Gbps from a third undersea cable, SEA-ME-WE 6, by 2025.

