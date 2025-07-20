Bangladesh delegation leaves for China to attract investment

Bida, Beza officials and bankers from HSBC, StanChart and Citi are in the delegation

A high-level government delegation, led by Ashik Chowdhury—executive chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) and the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza)—left for China today to promote and facilitate foreign direct investment.

The delegation includes senior officials from Bida and Beza, as well as representatives from the banking sector, including HSBC, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, and Citi NA, according to a press release.

"We are pleased to have received considerable interest in our visit. We look forward to engaging with Chinese companies and providing them with the information and support they need to invest in Bangladesh," said Chowdhury ahead of the trip.

The team is scheduled to conduct a series of engagements in Shanghai and Guangzhou from July 20 to July 26.

One of the key highlights of the visit will be a business seminar in Shanghai on July 21, jointly organised by Bida and the Embassy of Bangladesh in China.

The event is expected to attract over 100 Chinese investors and companies from sectors such as electronics, textiles, agribusiness, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices.