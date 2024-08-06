Business
Star Business Report
Tue Aug 6, 2024 03:52 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 6, 2024 04:51 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Bangladesh Bank now fully open to journalists: BB deputy governor

The Economic Reporters’ Forum meets BB officials
Star Business Report
Tue Aug 6, 2024 03:52 PM Last update on: Tue Aug 6, 2024 04:51 PM
Bangladesh Bank now fully open to journalists: BB deputy governor

Bangladesh Bank today withdrew restrictions on journalists' entry to the central bank headquarters.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Kazi Sayedur Rahman shared the information in a meeting with the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) at the BB office in Dhaka's Motijheel.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A group of journalists led by ERF President Refayet Ullah Mirdha led the meeting with the central bank high officials.

As the guardian of the country's banking sector, Bangladesh Bank should investigate into the matters of defaulted loans, said the ERF president.

The money launderers and the corrupts in the banking sector should be identified and punitive action should be taken against them, he said.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdul Rouf Talukder was absent in the meeting.

Related topic:
Economic Reporters' ForumERFBangladesh Bank
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bank branches closed tomorrow

Banks can't impose any fine on supervision charges: BB

4m ago
Travel ban on bankers

Travel restriction on bankers relaxed

1m ago

BB dissolves NBL board again

3m ago
Export earnings in February

June export data release to be delayed

3w ago

Deposits safe in banks being merged: BB

3m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

শেখ হাসিনা দিল্লিতে, যুক্তরাজ্যে রাজনৈতিক আশ্রয় চাওয়া নিয়ে যে জটিলতা

যুক্তরাজ্যে রাজনৈতিক আশ্রয় বা সাময়িক শরণার্থী হিসেবে আশ্রয় চাইবার জন্য কাউকে ভ্রমণ করার অনুমতি দেয় না দেশটির ইমিগ্রেশন আইন। আজ মঙ্গলবার সকালে যুক্তরাজ্যের স্বরাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয় ভারতের এনডিটিভিকে এই...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সেনাবাহিনীর উচ্চ পদে রদবদল

২৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification