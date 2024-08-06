Bangladesh Bank now fully open to journalists: BB deputy governor

The Economic Reporters’ Forum meets BB officials

Bangladesh Bank today withdrew restrictions on journalists' entry to the central bank headquarters.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Kazi Sayedur Rahman shared the information in a meeting with the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) at the BB office in Dhaka's Motijheel.

A group of journalists led by ERF President Refayet Ullah Mirdha led the meeting with the central bank high officials.

As the guardian of the country's banking sector, Bangladesh Bank should investigate into the matters of defaulted loans, said the ERF president.

The money launderers and the corrupts in the banking sector should be identified and punitive action should be taken against them, he said.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdul Rouf Talukder was absent in the meeting.