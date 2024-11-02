Business
Star Business Report
Sat Nov 2, 2024 04:16 PM
Last update on: Sat Nov 2, 2024 04:48 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Annually up to $15 billion laundered from Bangladesh during last Awami League tenure

TIB executive director said at ERF event
Star Business Report
Sat Nov 2, 2024 04:16 PM Last update on: Sat Nov 2, 2024 04:48 PM
Photo: Collected

Every year some $12 billion to $15 billion was laundered from the country during the immediate past Awami League-led government, Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), said today.

Trade-based money laundering was one of the major ways of money laundering, he said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Bringing back the laundered money is possible, but it is time-consuming, he said.

Politics, bureaucracy and business should be more responsible for stopping the money laundering.

The TIB executive director made the comments at a seminar on laundered money and how to recover the money, held at the office of the Economic Reporters' Forum in Dhaka.

Related topic:
TIBERF
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Amnesty, TIB, RSF have no credibility in Bangladesh, says Hasan Mahmud

2y ago
foreigners remitted $130.6m from Bangladesh

Remittance outflow crosses $100m -- thru legal channel

1y ago
Transparency International Bangladesh TIB Logo

11th Parliament spent 16.7% time on lawmaking: TIB

1y ago

5% increment not adjusted with new RMG wage board: TIB

5y ago

Unfairly treated for ethnicities

5y ago
তৈরি পোশাক
|অর্থনীতি

ঢাকা-কলকাতা এড়িয়ে মালদ্বীপ হয়ে পোশাক রপ্তানি করছে বাংলাদেশ

ব্যবসায়ীরা বলছেন—প্রচলিত পথ ঢাকা, কলকাতা, কলম্বো বা সিঙ্গাপুর দিয়ে পণ্য পাঠানো একদিকে যেমন ব্যয়বহুল অন্যদিকে সময় সাপেক্ষ।

২৯ মিনিট আগে
|শেয়ারবাজার

প্রতিষ্ঠানগুলোর ফাঁপা প্রতিশ্রুতিতে ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত পুঁজিবাজারে বিনিয়োগকারীরা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে