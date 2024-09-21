Business
Star Business Report
Sat Sep 21, 2024 02:25 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 21, 2024 02:57 PM

Business

Bangladesh approves export of 3,000 tonnes of hilsa to India for Durga Puja

Applicants have been advised to contact the relevant wing of the commerce ministry for export permissions
Star Business Report
Sat Sep 21, 2024 02:25 PM Last update on: Sat Sep 21, 2024 02:57 PM

The government has approved the export of 3,000 tonnes of hilsa fish to India on the occasion of Durga Puja, the commerce ministry said in a statement today.

The applicants have been advised to contact the relevant wing of the ministry to obtain export permissions, the statement read.

Previously, the interim government had decided against exporting hilsa to India this year to boost domestic supply.

In 2023, the ministry had permitted 79 companies to export 50 tonnes of hilsa each—totalling around 4,000 tonnes—to India on the occasion of Durga Puja.

