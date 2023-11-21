Bad loans rise in private banks, but drop in state banks

Overall, banking sector's non-performing loans fall slightly

Non-performing loans (NPLs) have increased in private commercial banks but dropped in state-run banks for a portion being regularised through rescheduling.

During the last July-September period, the default loans in private banks rose by Tk 7,902 crore but decreased by Tk 8,657 crore in state-run banks, as per the central bank's latest data.

Overall, the NPLs in Bangladesh's banking sector have slightly decreased, mainly due to the regularisation of some of Janata Bank's through rescheduling.

At the end of September, the sector's NPLs stood at Tk 1,55,397 crore, down by only Tk 642 crore from that in June, showed central bank data.

However, when compared year-on-year, the bad loans have gone up by Tk 21,001 crore.