Business
Star Business Report
Tue Nov 21, 2023 08:56 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 21, 2023 09:18 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Bad loans rise in private banks, but drop in state banks

Overall, banking sector's non-performing loans fall slightly
Star Business Report
Tue Nov 21, 2023 08:56 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 21, 2023 09:18 PM
Bad loans rise in private banks, but drops in state ones

Non-performing loans (NPLs) have increased in private commercial banks but dropped in state-run banks for a portion being regularised through rescheduling.

During the last July-September period, the default loans in private banks rose by Tk 7,902 crore but decreased by Tk 8,657 crore in state-run banks, as per the central bank's latest data.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Overall, the NPLs in Bangladesh's banking sector have slightly decreased, mainly due to the regularisation of some of Janata Bank's through rescheduling.

At the end of September, the sector's NPLs stood at Tk 1,55,397 crore, down by only Tk 642 crore from that in June, showed central bank data.

However, when compared year-on-year, the bad loans have gone up by Tk 21,001 crore.

Related topic:
non-performing loanbanking sector of BangladeshPrivate commercial banks in BangladeshState-owned banks in Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Pathao wants to establish Pathao Digital Bank

Pathao wants to establish Pathao Digital Bank

Refrain from transacting with US sanctioned Burmese banks: BB

Refrain from transacting with US sanctioned Burmese banks: BB

Interbank lending rate goes past 9% cap for liquidity crunch

Bangladesh banking sector

Banking sector needs comprehensive reforms: ADB

Bar on Ron Haque to attend National Bank’s meetings

Bar on Ron Haque to attend National Bank’s meetings

আওয়ামী লীগ ও পুলিশ গাড়িতে আগুন দিচ্ছে: রিজভী
|রাজনীতি

আওয়ামী লীগ ও পুলিশ গাড়িতে আগুন দিচ্ছে: রিজভী

‘আমাদের বিশ্বাস করার যথেষ্ট কারণ রয়েছে যে, আওয়ামী লীগের সন্ত্রাসী বাহিনী এবং তাদের আজ্ঞাবাহী পুলিশ সদস্যরা উদ্দেশ্যমূলকভাবে যানবাহনে আগুন ধরিয়ে দিচ্ছে।’

৪৯ মিনিট আগে
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৮ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১০৮৪

১ ঘণ্টা আগে