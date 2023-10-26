Business
Thu Oct 26, 2023 07:41 PM
Last update on: Thu Oct 26, 2023 07:46 PM

Bank Asia posts 22% rise in profits

Its Jan-Sep profit hits Tk 382 crore this year, up from Tk 312 crore last year
Thu Oct 26, 2023 07:41 PM Last update on: Thu Oct 26, 2023 07:46 PM
bank asia digital banking

Leading private financial institution Bank Asia recorded a 22 percent year-on-year increase in profit in the first nine months of 2023.

Its profit stood at Tk 382 crore, up from Tk 312 crore in the same period last year when the bank's earnings per share (EPS) increased to Tk 3.06 in 2023 from Tk 2.68 last year.

The bank said its nine months' EPS increased because of a rise in profit after tax.

However, the bank suffered a 65 percent year-on-year decline in its profit in the July-September quarter of 2023 when the profit came down to Tk 27 crore from Tk 79 crore.

The price of the bank's share remained unchanged at Dhaka Stock Exchange at Tk 20.2 today.

