ASM Mohiuddin Monem again becomes Cumilla's top taxpayer

It is Monem's 10th consecutive top taxpayer award from the zone
ASM Mohiuddin Monem, additional managing director of Abdul Monem Ltd, has been honoured for being the highest income taxpayer from Cumilla tax zone for 2022-23 fiscal year.

He has become the top taxpayer from the zone for the 10th year in a row, according to a statement.

Monem, who is also the chairman of ServicEngine Ltd and honorary consul of the Czech Republic in Bangladesh, is the youngest son of late veteran industrialist Abdul Monem.

Monem's previous awards include Best Exporter trophy, President's Award, National Productivity & Excellence Award among others.

