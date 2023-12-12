42 top Ctg taxpayers honoured

The port city’s income tax department handed over the best taxpayer awards

The port city's income tax department today honoured 42 top taxpayers of Chattogram City Corporation area and five districts of Chattogram division, including Chattogram, Rangamati, Khagrachhari, Bandarban and Cox's Bazar.

Of them, 12 were long-term highest taxpayers, 18 highest taxpayers, 6 highest female taxpayers and 6 highest young male taxpayers aged under 40.

The income tax department handed over the Best Taxpayer Awards for 2022-23 fiscal year at a programme at Bangabandhu Conference Hall of World Trade Centre in Chattogram.

At the programme, Chattogram University Vice Chancellor Shirin Akhter as the chief guest distributed crests among the awardees.

Tadul Kanti Biswas and Abu Mohammad Ziauddin Khan were honoured from Chattogram City Corporation area in long-time taxpayer category.

Alihussain Akberali, chairman of BSRM Group; Aamir Alihussain, managing director of BSRM Group, and Mohammad Nader Khan, head of Pedrolo Group, were honoured in the highest taxpayer category.

Bilkis Alihussain was awarded in the highest female taxpayer category and Aktar Parvez was awarded in the young male highest taxpayer category.

Director General of Customs Excise and VAT Training Academy Suresh Chandra Bishas, President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Mahbubul Alam, Chattogram Chamber President Omar Hazzad also attended the event chaired by Tax Commissioner Shahadat Hossain Shikdar.