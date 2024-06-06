First Tk 3.5 lakh in income still tax free

Threshold increased for women, senior citizens, physically challenged persons, third gender, freedom fighters

The government has retained the tax-free income limit at Tk 3.5 lakh for individual taxpayers for fiscal year 2024-25.

However, the tax-free income threshold is higher for women, senior citizens, physically challenged persons, members of the third gender and listed freedom fighters wounded during the Liberation War.

According to today's budget proposal, for women and senior citizens aged 65 years or above, the limit is Tk 4 lakh, physically challenged persons and members of the third gender Tk 4.75 lakh and the freedom fighters Tk 5 lakh.

However, the threshold would be increased for parents or legal guardians of physically challenged/adopted child by Tk 50,000 for each child.