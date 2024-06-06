Bangladesh National Budget FY2024-25
Star Business Report
Thu Jun 6, 2024 03:09 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 04:18 PM

Bangladesh National Budget FY2024-25

First Tk 3.5 lakh in income still tax free

Threshold increased for women, senior citizens, physically challenged persons, third gender, freedom fighters
Star Business Report
Thu Jun 6, 2024 03:09 PM Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 04:18 PM
First Tk 3.5 lakh in income still tax free

The government has retained the tax-free income limit at Tk 3.5 lakh for individual taxpayers for fiscal year 2024-25.

Tk 7,97,000 crore budget proposed for fiscal 2024-25

However, the tax-free income threshold is higher for women, senior citizens, physically challenged persons, members of the third gender and listed freedom fighters wounded during the Liberation War.

Pay 15% tax, white black money
Pay 15% tax to whiten black money

According to today's budget proposal, for women and senior citizens aged 65 years or above, the limit is Tk 4 lakh, physically challenged persons and members of the third gender Tk 4.75 lakh and the freedom fighters Tk 5 lakh.

However, the threshold would be increased for parents or legal guardians of physically challenged/adopted child by Tk 50,000 for each child.

income tax, tax-free income limit, Budget 2024-2025, Bangladesh National Budget FY2024-25
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

দুদকে বেনজীরের শুনানির তারিখ পিছিয়ে ২৩ জুন

অনুসন্ধানের অংশ হিসেবে আজ ৬ জুন দুদকে বেনজীর আহমেদের ব্যক্তিগত শুনানির তারিখ নির্ধারিত ছিল।

৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাজেট ২০২৪-২৫

সাধারণের বাজেট ভাবনা: উৎসাহ কম, আতঙ্ক বেশি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
