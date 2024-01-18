Business
AFP, Washington
Thu Jan 18, 2024 11:07 AM
Last update on: Thu Jan 18, 2024 11:15 AM

Most Viewed

Business

Apple hit again with US ban in watch patent feud

AFP, Washington
Thu Jan 18, 2024 11:07 AM Last update on: Thu Jan 18, 2024 11:15 AM
Apple Watch new OS
The new watchOS 10 for Apple Watch. Image: Apple

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered Apple to halt US sales of its latest smartwatch models as part of a patent feud with health company Masimo.

The ban on certain Apple smartwatch models will come into effect Thursday as the iPhone juggernaut is ordered to await the outcome of its appeal.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Masimo, based in southern California, filed a complaint to the US International Trade Commission (ITC) which decided in October to halt imports of the Apple Watch models over a patented technology for detecting blood-oxygen levels.

A court temporarily lifted the ban last month.

Apple manufactures the vast majority of its products overseas, predominantly in China, giving the ITC jurisdiction over the patent feud.

According to reports, Apple is planning to remove the technology for now from the smartwatches in question -- the Series 9 and Ultra 2 -- in a solution that Masimo has welcomed.

Masimo contends it invented the technology and that Apple poached key employees to win access to the know-how.

But the iPhone-maker contends that the ITC finding was in error and should be reversed, and appealed the decision in the federal appeals court.

The wait for that decision could reportedly last a year or more.

Masimo chief executive Joe Kiani called the decision to allow the ban to be implemented a "victory" for the US patent system that shows even powerful companies such as Apple must respect intellectual property rights.

Apple did not immediately reply to a query from AFP.

Related topic:
apple banApple Smartwatch
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

apple smartwatch price in bangladesh

Budget smartwatch recommendations

Russian ban iphone

Russia bans iPhone for govt. employees

|শিক্ষা

দিনাজপুরে সর্বনিম্ন তাপমাত্রা ৮ ডিগ্রি, তবুও স্কুল খোলা

আবহাওয়া অধিদপ্তর আজ বৃহস্পতিবার দেশের সর্বনিম্ন তাপমাত্রা রেকর্ড করেছে দিনাজপুরে ৮ ডিগ্রি সেলসিয়াস।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

২৭ ঘণ্টা পরও শুরু হয়নি ডুবে যাওয়া ফেরির উদ্ধারকাজ

২৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification