Business
Star Business Report
Wed Jun 4, 2025 06:01 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 4, 2025 08:28 PM

80% industrial units have so far paid Eid bonus

While 96% of industrial units have paid April salary
Eid bonus payment for workers 2025
FILE PHOTO: STAR

Around 79.36 percent of industrial units—7,684 out of 9,683—have so far cleared bonus payments to their workers for Eid-ul-Azha, which is scheduled to be celebrated in the country on June 7, according to data from the Industrial Police (IP).

Of these, 1,268 out of 1,547 member factories of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association have completed bonus payments.

Some 450 out of 580 factories under the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association have also cleared the bonus payments, according to IP data.

Meanwhile, 249 out of 330 members of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association and 424 out of 431 industrial units of the Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority have paid the bonuses, the IP said.

So far, bonuses have also been paid by 60 out of 86 jute mills and 5,322 out of 6,709 other mills and factories.

The Industrial Police also said that 9,308, or 96.13 percent, of industrial units have paid salaries for April.

However, an IP source said they are still preparing the data on May's salary payments, which will take some more time to be released.

