73 businesses honoured with national export trophy

The commerce ministry and the Export Promotion Bureau jointly organised the event

The government today awarded 73 exporters with the National Export Trophy based on their shipment volumes in 2020-21 fiscal year.

The awards were presented in 32 categories to 73 businesses. Of them, 28 were in gold category, 25 silver and 19 bronze.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi presented the trophies at a programme jointly organised by the commerce ministry and the Export Promotion Bureau at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.

Rifat Garments Limited was crowned with the "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Export Trophy" for highest export earnings in 2020-21 fiscal year.