76 companies to be honoured with national export trophies

The government is going to honour to 76 companies with export trophies for their extraordinary performance in national export for 2021-22 fiscal year, according to a gazette notification published today.

The national export trophy awards will be given in 32 categories by the government, the gazette read.

Above all categories, Rifat Garments Ltd will be given Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Export Trophy for its extraordinary contribution in the national export.

