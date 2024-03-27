300 tonnes of potatoes imported through Benapole from India

A consignment of 300 tonnes of potatoes reached Bangladesh from India through the Benapole land port over 11 days till Sunday.

This rounds up the total shipment of 1,000 tonnes of potatoes into the port during the month of Ramadan.

A total of 32 trucks with potatoes reached the land port between March 13 and March 24, Mizanur Rahman, revenue officer of Benapole Checkpost and Cargo Department, said today.

Integrated Food and Beverage imported the potatoes from India.

Masum Billah, representative of Transmarine Logistic Limited C&F Agent, said the last consignment of potatoes will be unloaded today.

Rezaul Karim, director of Benapole port, said 700 tonnes of potatoes have so far been released from the port.