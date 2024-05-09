184 get CIP status for 2022

A total of 184 businesspeople in Bangladesh have been awarded the status of Commercially Important Person (CIP) in recognition of their contributions to the country's export and trade activities in 2022.

Ahasanul Islam Titu, the state minister for commerce, handed over CIP crests to the winners at an event at the Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel in Dhaka yesterday.

Of the winners, 140 received CIP status for notching significant exports in 18 of the 22 export sectors while the remaining 44 were recognised for their contributions as leaders of local trade bodies.

The major export sectors are: raw jute, jute and jute goods, frozen foods, woven garments, agricultural products, agro-processing, light engineering products, pharmaceuticals, handicrafts, specialised and home textile, knitwear, ceramics, plastic goods, textiles, computer software, furniture.

However, no one in the tea sector was awarded due to a failure to fulfil the required conditions, according to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

Some 328 applications were assessed under 20 categories.

The EPB and commerce ministry jointly award the CIP status to exporters and business leaders under the CIP Policy 2013.

Winners will enjoy the benefit of being granted CIP status for one year.

But as the award was given late this time, the winners will enjoy CIP status until the next edition is held.

Mainly compliance in paying tax, volume and value of export, exports to new markets, and borrowing and repayment of loans were considered during the selection of winners.

The awardees will be provided with CIP cards and a number of facilities, including priority in seat reservation for government transport, invitations to national events, and access to VIP lounges at airports. They can also use the card to enter the secretariat.