Hindenburg alleges India market regulator chief held stake in offshore funds used by Adani Group

The logo of the Adani group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters

US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research in a new report released on Saturday alleged that the chairperson of India's market regulator Madhabi Puri Buch previously held investments in certain offshore funds that were also used by Adani Group.

In a late night press statement, Buch denied these allegations and called them baseless, adding that a detailed statement would be issued later.

Citing whistleblower documents, Hindenburg said Buch and her husband held stakes in an offshore fund where a substantial amount of money was invested by associates of Vinod Adani, brother of Gautam Adani, who is chairman of Adani Group.

Adani Group has previously denied these allegations, and an email query sent to Adani Group was not immediately answered.

In January 2023, Hindenburg released a report alleging improper use of tax havens and stock manipulation by Adani Group, setting off a $150 billion selloff in the conglomerate's stocks despite its denials of wrongdoing. The stocks have since recovered partially.

The 2023 report also led to an enquiry by the country's market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which is still underway. In May, six Adani Group companies disclosed they had received notices from SEBI alleging violation of Indian stock market rules.

Alongside the enquiry into Adani Group, SEBI sent a "show cause" notice to Hindenburg Research alleging that the short-seller violated the country's rules by setting up a short-bet using non-public information.

Hindenburg Research said these allegations were "nonsense" in a note published on its website in July, which also made public the regulator's notice.

In its latest report, Hindenburg attempts to draw a link between offshore funds that traded in Adani Group shares and personal investments of Buch and her husband.

It says that Bermuda-based Global Opportunities Fund, which according to a Financial Times investigation, opens new tab was used by entities connected to Adani Group to trade in share of group companies, had sub-funds.

Buch and her husband were investors in one of these sub-funds in 2015, Hindenburg alleged, citing whistleblower documents.

In 2017, before Buch was appointed as a whole-time member, second highest ranking office at Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), her husband requested to be the sole operator of the account, Hindenburg said, citing whistleblower documents.

Later in 2022 she was appointed as head of the regulatory body.

"We think our findings raise questions that merit further investigation. We welcome additional transparency," Hindenburg said.

In the joint statement issued by Buch and her husband they said their finances are an open book and that they have no hesitation in disclosing any and all financial documents to any authority.

"All disclosures as required have already been furnished to SEBI over the years," the statement said.