Stocks fall for seventh session

Major indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has fell for a seventh successive trading session today.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the country's premier bourse, slightly declined by 0.04 percent from the previous day to close at 6,256 points.

Similarly, the index representing Shariah-compliant companies, DSES, dropped by 0.11percent to settle at 1,359 points.

On the other hand, the index comprising blue-chip stocks, DS30, slightly rose by 0.03 percent to 2,132 points amid the overall downturn.

The market's daily turnover, an indicator of the volume of shares traded, fell 6.58 percent to Tk 764 crore. This was the lowest turnover since January 30, when the turnover stood at Tk 939 crore.

Of the issues traded, 184 closed higher, 166 ended lower and 42 remained unchanged.

Bangladesh Monospool Paper Manufacturing Company dominated the top gainer's chart with a rise of 9.96 percent. It was closely followed by Paper Processing and Packaging with 9.95 percent.

The two were followed by Intech Limited with 9.70 percent, Queen South Textile Mills with 9.69 percent, Esquire Knit Composite with 9.69 percent and Monno Fabrics with 9.02 percent.

VFS Thread Dyeing, Active Fine Chemicals, Alltex Industries, Bangladesh Building Systems and Safko Spinning Mills also featured on the list with gains of 8.97 percent, 8.57 percent, 7.89 percent, 7.31 percent and 7.05 percent respectively.

Aftab Automobiles lost the most, shedding 8.83 percent, followed by Mithun Knitting and Dyeing with a loss of 7.26 percent, Khulna Printing and Packaging with 5.14 percent, Taufika Foods and Lovello Ice-cream with 4.77 percent, and Familytex (BD) with 4.44 percent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) saw a similar trend as the Caspi, the broad index of the port city bourse, edged down by 0.22 percent to close at 17,950 points.