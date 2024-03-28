Rezwanul Huque becomes CSE’s new independent director

Rezwanul Huque Khan, a professor at the Institute of Business Administration of the University of Dhaka, has recently been appointed by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission as an independent director of the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) for a three-year term.

He will replace Md Shajib Hossain, another professor at the University of Dhaka, in the board of the CSE, according to a press release.

Rezwanul Huque is a member of the Board of Governance of the IBA, and also a member of the governing body of Community Medical College, Jamuna Foundation Nursing College, Sheikh Russel Nursing College, and Royal Nursing College.

He served as an independent director of Premier Leasing and Finance, and C&A Textile Ltd for a few years.

He obtained his bachelor's degree in computer science and information technology from the Islamic University of Technology and completed an MBA from Dhaka University's IBA.

As a Commonwealth Scholar, he completed his PhD from the University of Warwick in the UK.