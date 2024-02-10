RMG workers stage demo for arrears

Workers of two ready-made garments factories in Fatuallah of Narayanganj demonstrated today protesting the factories' closure without paying salaries.

Several hundred workers of Abanti Colour Tex Limited, an export-oriented factory of Crony Group in BSCIC area of Fatullah, demonstrated on the factory premises for two hours in the morning, causing severe gridlock on the Dhaka-Munshiganj regional road.

Later, workers called off the demonstration upon assurance that the factory would be opened and salaries would be paid on Monday, said Ganesh Gopal Biswas, senior assistant superintendent of Industrial Police-4.

At least 7,000 workers are employed in the factory owned by AH Aslam Sunny. He couldn't be reached for comments.

The workers complained that their salaries for December and January are still due.

"In the morning, we came to work and found the factory closed. Police in front of the factory did not allow us to enter. My landlord asks for rent every day. I owe money to the grocery store, but without my salary I am unable to pay the rent and dues. The situation is the same for all other workers," said Lipi Begum, a worker of the factory.

Meanwhile, more than a hundred workers of Rupashi Group of Industries Ltd demonstrated over similar reasons in front of Narayanganj Press Club in the morning.

They said owner of the factory in Fatullah's Kutubpur area closed it in November last year without paying their salaries for three months.

"At least 700 workers of the factory have not been paid their salaries for three months," said Kabir Hossain Raju, president of district committee of the United Federation of Garments Workers.