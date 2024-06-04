Pay workers before Eid-ul-Azha: NHRC to garment factories

Chairman of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Kamal Uddin Ahmed today urged garment factory owners to take necessary measures to pay the workers before Eid as no vested interest group can use the workers to worsen the law and order situation.

He made the call in a press release from the public relations department of the commission.

The NHRC chairman said various organisations, on behalf of the garment workers, held a protest rally and march in front of the Jatiya Press Club on June 1 demanding salary and bonus payment for Eid-ul-Azha-2024.

"The commission is monitoring the situation. Every year, there are demonstrations and marches to demand salary and bonus for garment workers, especially before Eid," he also said.

In this context, the NHRC has called for ensuring fair wages to the workers on time and maintaining a peaceful environment.