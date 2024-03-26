Salary, Eid Bonus: 416 factories likely to miss payments

Says Industrial Police based on its findings

As many as 416 factories may face difficulties in paying their workers' salaries and bonuses in time for Eid, as per the Industrial Police's estimates.

"The delay in payment of wages and festival allowance may create unrest, so we alerted and warned the factory owners to pay their workers on time to prevent any untoward incident," Sana Saminur Rahman, the additional deputy inspector general (crime and operations) of Industrial Police, told The Daily Star.

Among the factories, 171 are members of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), 71 are members of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) and 29 are members of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), as per the Industrial Police's database.

The Industrial Police informed the representatives of the BGMEA, the BKMEA and the BTMA yesterday.

"We have identified the factories by reviewing intelligence information," said Mahabubor Rahman, chief of the Industrial Police chief.

The factories are at risk due to various reasons including financial crisis and lack of purchase order.

The owners have been requested not to lay off workers under any circumstances without any reasonable reason before Eid, said Rahman, also an additional inspector general of police.

"We have held meetings with different agencies so that there is no deterioration of law and order at factories on the occasion of Eid. We also discussed who should do what if there is a problem in any factory."

The factory owners have been requested to find a way to pay the Eid bonus at the beginning of April and the salary for March before the Eid holidays and to give Eid holidays to workers in phases, Rahman added.

"There are too many crises," said Mohammad Hatem, executive president of BKMEA, who was present at the meeting.

He went on to complain about the lower work orders, high interest rates and inflation.

"The gas prices have gone up and yet gas is not available properly. Due to this, the production is being disrupted. Production disruption means that you do not get paid on time and there will be problems in paying salaries and bonuses."

The Bangladesh Bank owes around Tk 5,500 crore in incentives.

If the sum is disbursed before Eid, it will be easy to pay salaries and bonuses to the workers, Hatem added.

BGMEA Vice President-elect Abdullah Hil Rakib said they have discussed different issues at the meeting on payment to the garment workers ahead of Eid.

"The year 2024 is another difficult year for us -- many people may not see this, but now even the owners of good factories are in problems," said Abdullah Hil Rakib, the vice-president-elect of the BGMEA.

The factory owners do not want to keep the salary and bonus unpaid, he added.

The control room and hotline will remain active for 24 hours from 7 days before Eid to deal with any situation (01320-170098).