Tension in the hills hits tourism

Normally vibrant with tourists and staff, a resort in Sajek Valley now wears a desolate look after a recent directive by the authorities discouraging people from visiting the region. Sector people estimate the blow to be around Tk 80 lakh per day. Photo: Subrata Chakma

Empty hotels, unsold fruits at roadside vendors and idle jeeps at stands -- these are the adverse sights in the south-eastern hill districts of Khagrachhari and Rangamati, two popular tourist destinations in Bangladesh, following the recent deadly violence.

Industry people estimate the blow to the scenic tourist spots to be around Tk 80 lakh per day, which amounts to over Tk 10 crore during the past two weeks, as visitors were discouraged from travelling there.

Tourist flow to the hilly districts was already lean for about three months in late 2023 ahead of the national elections in January. Then came the flooding, following which the hill tourism started to recover until fierce nationwide student movements began in July.

The government ouster in August and subsequent violence between the indigenous communities and Bangalees subsequently punctured the turnaround spirit.

Amid this turmoil, the directive issued by the Rangamati District Administration yesterday discouraging tourists from visiting Sajek Valley has posed another hurdle for businesses around the "queen of hills" during the peak season for tourists.

During the peak season, which runs from September to April, around 3,000 to 3,500 tourists visit Sajek Valley per day. Some 130 hotels and motels there accommodate these visitors.

"We have not been getting enough guests since September 19," said Rahul Chakma John, organising secretary of the Cottage and Resort Owners Association (CROA) of Sajek.

"But the current situation is not favourable," John said.

"We do not have enough income since tourist flow has dwindled."

He added that not only cottage and resort owners but also restaurants, transport services and other related businesses had been suffering.

For example, indigenous people sell oranges, pineapples, bananas, papayas, guavas, lemons and watermelons to tourists. So, if people do not come and buy, the unsold fruits at roadside shops mean a direct blow to the livelihood of growers, he said.

Bangladesh's tourism sector has a turnover of around Tk 76,990 crore annually, according to a 2020 report by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics. The country boasts 30 tourist destinations with around 2.5 crore local people visiting the spots annually.

Of domestic tourists, nearly 10 percent travel to the hill districts, according to an unofficial estimate. Combined with Cox's Bazar, the three hill districts typically draw in 55 percent of all domestic tourists.

The turmoil not only impacts Sajek Valley, but also hampers tourism and hospitality businesses in Rangamati, according to Suparna Debbarman, president of CROA.

He said owners of cottages and resorts in Rangamati town are in fear of possible attacks.

Mousumi Chakma, owner of Gallery Hotel in Rangamati town, said they usually keep their restaurant open from 10:00am to 11:00pm every day. However, recent arson attacks on properties owned by ethnic minorities is compelling them to close as early as 7:00pm.

"We have seen every incident of communal violence target indigenous businesses," she added.

Alok Bikash Chakma, manager of Rangamati Holiday Complex, said that since last week's arson attacks, they have incurred losses of at least Tk 60,000 to Tk 70,000 per day due to a lack of tourists.

Moin Uddin, president of the Rangamati Hotel Malik Samity, said the recent violence caused income to plummet to zero in Rangamati town.

"Many tourists now feel panicked and unsafe about visiting Rangamati," he added.

According to Uddin, there are around 60 hotels in Rangamati town, with each incurring losses of Tk 50,000 to Tk 60,000 per day amid the current situation.

Sarwar Hossain, manager of Nishargo River Valley at Kaptai upazila in Rangamati, said that since July, they have been suffering from business disruption due to a lack of tourists.

However, local tourism in the adjacent Bandarban district has not been largely affected as tourists are still coming. There has been no communal violence in the district recently.

Royal Bawm, manager of Hill Side Resort in Bandarban town, said that almost all hotels and resorts in the town are getting expected occupancy every day and there is no fear among the locals.

However, residents of the hill district said the number of travellers who enjoy adventure and want to travel to remote hilly spots, such as Boga Lake, Tazing Dong, Keokradong, Remakri Waterfall and Nafakhung, has declined since early this year.

Due to the decline, the income of the indigenous people in remote areas of the district has decreased.