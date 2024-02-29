Proton CEO Li Chunrong arrives in Dhaka to launch Proton X90

Li Chunrong, chief executive officer of Proton, arrived in Dhaka yesterday to take part in an event where Proton X90 will be unveiled.

Rancon Cars Ltd, a concern of Rancon Group, is going to introduce two variants of Proton X90, a mid-sized sports utility vehicle, at the Radisson Blu Water Garden Dhaka today, according to a press release.

The car boasts a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that includes a 1500cc turbocharged engine co-developed with Volvo, a Swedish automaker.

"We are thrilled to announce the arrival of Dr Li Chunrong in Bangladesh," Rancon said.

"Dr Li is set to grace the occasion as we prepare to unveil the latest marvel in automotive innovation—Proton X90."

Rancon said the launch signifies a new era for its brand in the Bangladeshi market.

Li Chunrong graduated from Huazhong University of Science and Technology with a bachelor's degree in electrical automation. He earned a post-graduation degree from the School of Industrial Engineering and Management.

He attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the US to complete a master's degree in business administration and obtained a PhD in management engineering.

Chunrong started his career with Dongfeng Motor Corporation, a Chinese state-owned automobile manufacturer based in Shi Yan, in 1987.

In 2002, he was appointed executive vice-president of Dongfeng Yueda Kia Motors Co Ltd. In 2007, he became vice-president, chief operating officer and CEO of Dongfeng Passenger Vehicle Company, another subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Group.

The company and the brand were started from the ground up by Dr Li, who was crucial in building up the company's product, design, and brand, the press release said.

He was appointed as CEO of Proton in 2017.