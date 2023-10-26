PM seeks trade benefit from Belgium, Luxembourg

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday called upon Belgium and Luxembourg to continue tariff and quota-free access of Bangladeshi goods (except arms and ammunition) to their markets till 2032 under the EBA (Everything but Arms) scheme.

"Continue the EBA facility till 2032 instead of 2029 as graduation will not be punished but rather will be rewarded," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told a press briefing quoting the prime minister.

Momen said the PM made the appeal to Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel when she held bilateral meetings at the FPS Chancellery of the Prime Minister and Bilateral Meeting Room of her place of residence in Brussels, respectively.

During the meetings, the premier said Bangladesh is going to graduate from least developed country (LDC) status to a developing nation in 2026 and Bangladesh is in trouble because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the wars around the globe.

"So, we want you both to continue the EBA facilities for another three years from 2029 as the facilities from the European Union are conducive to our development," she said.

The prime minister also requested Belgium to make larger investments in Bangladesh, particularly in pharmaceuticals, renewable energy and shipbuilding.

"You can work with us in the shipbuilding sector alongside renewable energy. We are now building ships. You can build high-standard ships from us," she said.

Both leaders have agreed to sign a partnership agreement on the pharmaceutical sector.

The premier said Bangladesh is currently exporting pharmaceutical items to 117 countries.

Hasina sought Luxembourg's help in the banking sector of Bangladesh by exchanging expertise.

During the meetings, the Belgium and Luxembourg PMs praised the unprecedented development of Bangladesh in the last 15 years under the dynamic leadership of Sheikh Hasina, Momen said.