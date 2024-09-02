Economy
Star Business Report
Mon Sep 2, 2024 07:29 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 08:20 PM

Most Viewed

Economy

NBR scraps provision to whiten black money

Star Business Report
Mon Sep 2, 2024 07:29 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 08:20 PM
NBR cancels black money whitening provision
Illustration: Collected

The National Board of Revenue has cancelled the provision which allowed taxpayers to whiten black money without scrutiny by paying a 15 percent tax.

The tax authority issued a notification in this regard today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The development comes a few days after Syeda Rizwana Hasan, the environment adviser, told journalists that the interim government would scrap the provision.

FBCCI calls for political stability
Read more

Eliminate scope to whiten black money

The exemption allowed taxpayers to legalise undeclared income without facing any questions about the source of wealth. However, the taxpayer would have to pay a 15 percent tax on their assets, including cash, for the current fiscal year.

The decision drew sharp criticism from economists, trade bodies and civil society.

Whitening Black Money: ‘Unethical, unjust and unacceptable’
Read more

Whitening Black Money: ‘Unethical, unjust and unacceptable’

 

Related topic:
black money whitening provision cancelledwhitening black money
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

NBR cancels black money whitening provision

Govt decides to cancel provision for whitening black money

4d ago
National Budget announcement at Bangladesh parliament

Scope likely for whitening black money again

5y ago
Mustafizur Rahman Comment

A wrong signal is being sent by offering tax amnesty

2m ago
Has the government redefined corruption by excluding the concept of black money?

The paradox of whitening black money while fighting corruption

1m ago
Whitening black money in Bangladesh

Whitening black money, raising taxes won’t fix our economic ails

2m ago
বাংলাদেশ–ভারত সম্পর্কের সোনালি অধ্যায় ছিল দলের ও ব্যক্তির মধ্যে সীমাবদ্ধ: পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশ–ভারত সম্পর্কের সোনালি অধ্যায় ছিল দলের ও ব্যক্তির মধ্যে সীমাবদ্ধ: পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

আমি মনে করি, কোনো এক পর্যায়ে, কোনো এক কারণে পাকিস্তানের সঙ্গে সম্পর্কে একটু টানাপোড়েন ছিল। এখন স্বাভাবিক একটা সম্পর্কে যদি উন্নীত হয়, আমাদের সবার খুশি হওয়া উচিত।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

পুলিশের ওপর সরকারের এখনও নিয়ন্ত্রণ প্রতিষ্ঠিত হয়নি: গোলাম মোর্তোজা

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification