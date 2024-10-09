Economy
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Oct 9, 2024 07:21 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 9, 2024 08:05 PM

Inflation down by one percent: Salehuddin

Govt has been able to stabilise the market situation
Urging the people of the country to be more patient about commodity price situation, Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed on Wednesday said inflation has officially come down by one percent and the government has been able to stabilise the market situation.

"Please don't get intolerant... The government has been working on it and it will take some more time. The import duty on onion, potato and sugar has already been slapped. So, you will see the result soon," he told reporters on Wednesday following a meeting of the Advisors Council Committee on Government Purchase (ACCGB).

He said there will be no shortage of essential goods in the market.

"We've decided to import lentils, LNG, and fertiliser. Today the import duty on sugar was reduced. So, steps are being taken to increase stocks of the agro products," he added.

He noted that there are so many reasons behind the inflation or commodity prices escalation and this has not happened in one day.

"There are so many factors -- market factor, production factor, distribution factor… Old people have gone and new people have entered the market. Some things have changed hands."

