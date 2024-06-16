Economy
Star Business Report
Sun Jun 16, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 16, 2024 12:44 PM

Most Viewed

Economy

Eight state firms had Tk 183cr default loans until Feb

Star Business Report
Sun Jun 16, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Jun 16, 2024 12:44 PM
Bangladesh state-owned enterprise default loans

Eight state-owned enterprises (SOEs) of Bangladesh had a combined default loan of Tk 183.62 crore in February, official figures showed.

At this time last year, the volume of default loans held by the SOEs was Tk 184.76 crore.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The latest figures were disclosed in the Bangladesh Economic Review 2024, which was released by the Ministry of Finance on June 6.

Read more

State enterprises’ loan rising, so is govt guarantee

Among the eight SOEs, Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation defaulted on the highest amount of loans of Tk 131.3 crore. This is around nine times higher than the Tk 14.76 crore in 2020.

The second-highest bad loan of Tk 24.9 crore was with Bangladesh Textile Mills Corporation (BTMC). In 2019-2020, BTMC had a default loan of Tk 20.49 crore.

Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) had a bad loan of Tk 21.27 crore, the third highest.

Bangladesh Tea Board had a bad loan of Tk 4.62 crore, Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation Tk 74 lakh, Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation Tk 57 lakh, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh Tk 20 lakh, and Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation Tk 2 lakh.

There are 49 state-owned non-financial enterprises in the country.

Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh, suggested the government privatise SOEs to make them profitable.

"This is because it is not possible to turn them into profit-generating entities due to a lack of operational skills among management."

The government runs these enterprises by giving subsidies and repaying loans with money coming from taxpayers, he said.

Speaking to The Daily Star last week, AB Mirza Azizul Islam, a former adviser to a caretaker government, recommended ensuring accountability at the SOEs so that they can make profits while giving services to the people.

Related topic:
State-owned enterprisesdefault loan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Finance Minister AMA Muhith

Default loan now Tk 1,11,347cr in Bangladesh: Finance minister

6y ago
State-owned enterprises

State enterprises may see higher losses next fiscal year

1y ago
How did 2022 go for Bangladesh?

How did 2022 go for Bangladesh?

1y ago

Hold the elite to account

1y ago
Bangladesh Bank to bring down default loan

Default loans rise 9% in three months

1y ago
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপিতে বড় রদবদল, জ্যেষ্ঠ নেতারা ‘অন্ধকারে’

নাম প্রকাশে অনিচ্ছুক বিএনপির এক জ্যেষ্ঠ নেতা বলেন, তারেক রহমানের অনুগত তরুণ নেতাদের গুরুত্বপূর্ণ পদ দেওয়া হবে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঈদুল আজহার ত্যাগের চেতনায় দেশ-মানুষের কল্যাণে কাজ করার আহ্বান প্রধানমন্ত্রীর

২০ মিনিট আগে
push notification