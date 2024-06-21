Despite Eid-ul-Azha, broiler chicken prices rise in Dhaka

Prices of broiler chicken had decreased after Eid-ul-Azha last year, apparently due to the increased availability of beef and goat meat, but this year the situation is different in Dhaka.

The price of broiler chicken, one of the most common sources of protein for low- and middle-income groups in the country, has increased by 5.71 percent from that last week, presumably due to a lack of supply against demand.

Broiler chicken was selling for Tk 180 to Tk 190 per kilogramme in the kitchen markets of Dhaka yesterday, three days past Eid, according to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB).

It was Tk 170 to Tk 180 a week ago.

In contrast, in 2023, broiler chicken was selling for Tk 190 to Tk 200 per kg three days after Eid-ul-Azha was observed on June 29.

Seven days prior to that Eid, it was selling at Tk 190 to Tk 210 per kg, meaning the price had dropped by 2.50 percent.

Monir Hossain, a retailer at Karwan Bazar, one of the largest kitchen markets in the capital, said the demand for broiler chickens is usually low before and after Eid-ul-Azha. So, the price also decreases.

However, there is a gap in supply and demand this year owing to which the price is a little high in the wholesale market, he added.

At the same market, customer Monirul Islam said the increase in prices of broiler chicken after Eid-ul-Azha was quite surprising.

Traders said the demand for broiler chicken is usually low during Eid-ul-Azha as there is a greater availability of beef and goat meat following the sacrifice of the animals in great numbers.

For this reason, farmers reduce production of broiler chicken centring sales during and after Eid-ul-Azha, they said.

Besides farmers had incurred a lot of losses during recent heatwaves, when many chickens died while others fell sick. Fearing further losses, many farmers moved away from raising day-old chicks.

This created a gap in supply and demand, leading to a price increase.

On June 5, Mahbubur Rahman, president of the Breeders Association of Bangladesh, told The Daily Star that prices of day-old chicks had been falling since early May, when each sold for Tk 60 to Tk 70.

Nowadays, each day-old chick is being sold for Tk 28 to Tk 32.

Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, demand for chickens usually falls as the religious festival centres on the sacrifice of cattle and goats. Due to this, the demand for one-day-old chicks has also decreased considerably, he added.

Contacted, Sumon Howlader, president of Bangladesh Poultry Association, yesterday said the demand for broiler chicken is low during Eid-ul-Azha and so farmers reduce production focusing this period.

But this year the gap between demand and supply has increased and the price has also increased due to various reasons including recent heatwaves, he said.