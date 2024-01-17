Economy
Star Business Report
Wed Jan 17, 2024 06:36 AM
Last update on: Wed Jan 17, 2024 01:30 PM

Most Viewed

Economy

Banks barred from transferring forex to offshore branches

Star Business Report
Wed Jan 17, 2024 06:36 AM Last update on: Wed Jan 17, 2024 01:30 PM

Bangladesh Bank (BB) yesterday barred banks from transferring foreign currency to their offshore units, saying it was to tackle shortages at home and reduce dependency of the units abroad on those back home.

The central bank issued a notice asking banks to make adjustments regarding funds transferred within this year.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

From 2020, banks were allowed to transfer a maximum 30 percent of their regulatory capital in foreign currency from domestic units to their offshore units.

Earlier, there was no limit on transferring or mobilising funds in the offshore banking units from those within the country.

A senior official of the central bank said the BB had observed that many banks were transferring foreign currency to their offshore banking units excessively.

As a result, an imbalance in the demand and supply was created along with a shortage of foreign currency in the local market, he added.

Related topic:
BBforexforeign currencyBan on Banks Transferring Forex Offshore
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

GDP growth in Bangladesh

2016 Cyber-heist: BB, NY Fed plan to sue Manila bank

Bangladesh's forex reserves

Forex reserves slightly up

Foreign Currencies

Man held with huge foreign currency at Dhaka airport

M Wahidul Haque

AB Bank laundered Tk 165cr to UAE

Four new banks in bangladesh 2018

Scams, failures skipped, dev highlighted

|রাজনীতি

নাশকতার ৮ মামলায় আমীর খসরুর জামিন আবেদনের শুনানি কাল

অতিরিক্ত মুখ্য মহানগর হাকিম মো. তোফাজ্জল হোসেন আজ এ আদেশ দেন

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

পাটুরিয়ায় ফেরিডুবি: নিখোঁজ ১, উদ্ধারকাজে যোগ দিচ্ছে হামজা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification