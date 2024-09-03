Business
Star Business Report
Tue Sep 3, 2024 12:26 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 12:31 PM

Most Viewed

Business

EDF loan gets costlier after new interest rate calculations

Star Business Report
Tue Sep 3, 2024 12:26 PM Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 12:31 PM
Photo: Star

Exporters will face higher costs when getting loans from the Export Development Fund (EDF), as a new interest rate calculation method has been introduced for loans in US dollars.

The Bangladesh Bank issued a letter yesterday to the managing directors and chief executives of all banks to calculate the interest rate on EDF loans based on the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), a method used by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

As per the central bank's directives, authorised dealer banks can now take loans from the EDF by adding a 0.5 percent annual interest to the SOFR rate. 

So, banks will charge manufacturers or exporters an additional 1.50 percent annual interest over the SOFR rate when lending in dollars.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York publishes the SOFR rate at 8 am local time every business day. As of Tuesday, the SOFR rate was 5.33 percent, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Previously, Bangladesh Bank charged authorised dealer banks a 3 percent interest rate for EDF funds, and the dealer banks lent these funds at a 4.50 percent interest rate.

The central bank pointed out that this new method of determining the interest rate for EDF loans has been adopted to align with global financial market trends.

Related topic:
EDF fundBBexporters
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Default loans hit record Tk 211,000cr 

16m ago
Agriculture loan interest rate

BB seeks to curb excessive lending

6y ago
Protests flare up at Bangladesh Bank

Deputy governors abandon offices as protests flare up at Bangladesh Bank

3w ago

Will the government touch the ‘untouchables’?

1y ago

Banks asked to lower their loan-deposit ratio

6y ago
প্রভাবশালীদের ঋণের পরিমাণ
|অর্থনীতি

প্রভাবশালীদের ঋণের পরিমাণ কত?

এই তালিকায় আছেন মন্ত্রী, সংসদ সদস্য, রাষ্ট্রীয় মালিকানাধীন প্রতিষ্ঠানের ঊর্ধ্বতন কর্মকর্তা ও আন্তর্জাতিক সংস্থার বোর্ড পরিচালক বা সদস্যরা আছেন।

১২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঢালাও মামলা ও প্রতিষ্ঠান ঘেরাও নিয়ে সতর্ক করল স্বরাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয়

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification