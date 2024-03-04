Bangladesh needs to stay austere

Says state minister for finance on her first day at office

Bangladesh needs to maintain austerity measures for current global economic vulnerabilities, with the situation deteriorating for wars in different countries, said newly-appointed State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan yesterday.

Her priority is to ensure Bangladesh's progress towards prosperity while keeping stable the country's economic situation, she told journalists on her first day at office in Bangladesh Secretariat.

Waseqa, the Awami League's finance and planning affairs secretary, along with six other state ministers were sworn in on Friday following a government move to expand the cabinet.

She is the first female to be appointed to the post at the finance ministry. There has never been a female finance minister in Bangladesh's history.

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali was present with Waseqa at her office. Regarding prices of essential commodities, he told journalists that the government was trying its best to prevent them from spiralling out of control.

About 50,000 tonnes of onions will be imported and this should reduce the price of this essential commodity, said the minister.