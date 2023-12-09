Economy
Bangladesh and other LDCs face economic challenges amid complex geopolitics

Economist Wahiduddin Mahmud says at the BIDS conference
Prof Wahiduddin Mahmud spoke at BIDS Annual BIDS Conference in Dhaka. Photo: snapshot from a video on BIDS Facebook page.

The least developed countries (LDCs), including Bangladesh, will face challenges in keeping their trade and economic relations with other nations due to looming geopolitical complexity, economist Wahiduddin Mahmud said.

"Geopolitics and geoeconomics are two sides of a coin. It is challenging for countries like Bangladesh to tackle both," he said at a public lecture at the Annual BIDS Conference at the Lakeshore Hotel in Dhaka today.

The Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies organised the three-day event, which will conclude today.

For LDCs, there are both benefits and losses, Mahmud said, adding that it depends on how much the government has support and engagement with the people.

LDCgeopoliticsgeoeconomics
