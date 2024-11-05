Sajek, Khagrachhari open to tourists after month-long restriction

The tourism restriction imposed in Sajek valley of Rangamati and Khagrachhari for over a month was lifted today.

Khagrachhari Deputy Commissioner Md Shahiduzzaman confirmed the development.

He said all tourist centres in Khagrachhari are now open to tourists. And Sajek Valley is also accessible via Khagrachhari district road, the DC added.

This reopening is expected to revitalise tourism in the area, benefiting businesses that heavily rely on visitors.

The restriction, initially enforced on September 25 due to violence in Khagrachhari and Rangamati on September 19 and 20, was expanded to a complete tourism pause on October 8 across all three hill districts. This prolonged closure took its toll on the local economy, particularly in tourism sector.

The Sajek Cottage Owners Association reported that their 120 resorts and cottages were mostly empty. Many employees were forced to leave due to lack of work. Losses to the sector are estimated around Tk 15 crore.

Ananta Bikash Tripura, general secretary of the Khagrachhari Residential Hotel Owners Association, welcomed the reopening. "Many people's lives are linked to the tourism sector here. With the halt in tourist activities, many became unemployed. The reopening brings relief and hope for recovery."