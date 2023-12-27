Investments
Star Business Report
Wed Dec 27, 2023 12:40 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 27, 2023 12:53 PM

Most Viewed

Investments

Bangladesh on track to complete deal with Japan to retain duty-free access: official

Star Business Report
Wed Dec 27, 2023 12:40 PM Last update on: Wed Dec 27, 2023 12:53 PM
Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh IWAMA Kiminori with Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh at a media conference at the commerce ministry in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo: Star

Bangladesh looks to conclude the signing of the economic partnership agreement (EPA) with Japan by December 2025, as scheduled, to retain the duty-free market access to the third largest economy, Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said.

Ghosh revealed a joint study group report on EPA between Bangladesh and Japan at a media conference at the commerce ministry in Dhaka today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The EPA will be a win-win deal for both countries, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh IWAMA Kiminori said.

Related topic:
BangladeshJapanEconomic Partnership Agreement
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Ronaldo's Al Nassr draw with Inter in Osaka friendly

Gems of Nazrul pays tribute to Bangladesh commemorating 52nd Victory Day

Gems of Nazrul pays tribute to Bangladesh commemorating 52nd Victory Day

2w ago

Hathurusingha sees shadow of Herath in Taijul

3w ago

US military bulk buys Japanese seafood to counter China ban

Kaoru Mitoma

GoPro Mitoma studied way to Premier League stardom

স্মার্ট বাংলাদেশ, কর্মসংস্থানে অগ্রাধিকার দিয়ে আ. লীগের নির্বাচনী ইশতেহার
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

স্মার্ট বাংলাদেশ, কর্মসংস্থানে অগ্রাধিকার দিয়ে আ. লীগের নির্বাচনী ইশতেহার

‘স্মার্ট বাংলাদেশ: উন্নয়ন দৃশ্যমান, বাড়বে এবার কর্মসংস্থান’ স্লোগানে ইশতেহার ঘোষণা করে দলটি।

১৩ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

কোটি কোটি মানুষ ৭ জানুয়ারি ভোট দেওয়ার জন্য মুখিয়ে আছে: ওবায়দুল কাদের

১৬ মিনিট আগে
push notification