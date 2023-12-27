Bangladesh on track to complete deal with Japan to retain duty-free access: official

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh IWAMA Kiminori with Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh at a media conference at the commerce ministry in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo: Star

Bangladesh looks to conclude the signing of the economic partnership agreement (EPA) with Japan by December 2025, as scheduled, to retain the duty-free market access to the third largest economy, Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh said.

Ghosh revealed a joint study group report on EPA between Bangladesh and Japan at a media conference at the commerce ministry in Dhaka today.

The EPA will be a win-win deal for both countries, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh IWAMA Kiminori said.