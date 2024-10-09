UCB signs banking service deal with Gono Bishwabidyalay

Banks
Prof Md Abul Hossain, vice-chancellor of Gono Bishwabidyalay, and Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director and CEO of United Commercial Bank PLC, pose for photographs after signing a memorandum of understanding at the bank’s corporate office in Dhaka today. Photo: United Commercial Bank

United Commercial Bank (UCB) PLC yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gono Bishwabidyalay to provide the university with a range of banking services, including tuition fee collection and other facilities.

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Prof Md Abul Hossain, vice-chancellor of Gono Bishwabidyalay, penned the MoU at the bank's corporate office in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Nabil Mustafizur Rahman and ATM Tahmiduzzaman, additional managing directors of UCB, and Md Sekander-E-Azam, senior executive vice-president and head of transaction banking, were present.

Prof Md Serajul Islam, treasurer of Gono Bishwabidyalay, Abu Muhammad Mukammel, registrar (in-charge), and Mohammad Abdul Kader, director (finance and accounts), along with other senior officials from both the institutions were also present.

