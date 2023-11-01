Banks
Star Business Desk
Wed Nov 1, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Nov 1, 2023 12:00 AM

Banks

Dhaka Bank launches ‘DB Smart’ campaign

Star Business Desk
Wed Nov 1, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Nov 1, 2023 12:00 AM
Emranul Huq, managing director and CEO of Dhaka Bank, Mohammad Abu Jafar, additional managing director, AKM Shahnawaj and AMM Moyen Uddin, deputy managing directors, and other senior officials are seen posing for a photograph at the launch of ‘DB Smart’. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank Ltd has launched a digital banking campaign styled "DB Smart" at its corporate head office in Gulshan 1.

 It aims to brief customers about the various digital banking services offered by the bank  such as Ezy account, DBLGo registration, eRIN, credit card and tuition fees services enrollment with improved efficiency, lower operating costs and enhanced flexibility, read a press release.

 Emranul Huq, managing director & CEO of Dhaka Bank, inaugurated the campaign and said the bank has experienced exceptional growth in digital transformations led by a series of industry-defining digital solutions.

 Mohammad Abu Jafar, additional managing director, AKM Shahnawaj, AMM Moyen Uddin, Md Mostaque Ahmed, Akhlaqur Rahman, deputy managing directors, were among those present.

