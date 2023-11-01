DBBL, Mastercard to launch prepaid cards for women, students, travelers

Dutch-Bangla Bank (DBBL) and Mastercard jointly announced to introduce prepaid cards exclusively for women, students and travelers. Photo: Collected

Dutch-Bangla Bank (DBBL) and Mastercard today jointly announced to introduce prepaid cards exclusively for women, students and travelers to provide new financial products and services to meet the diverse needs of customers.

The prepaid cards include Femina Card for women, the Campus Card for students, and the Travel Card for tourists, according to a press release.

The "Femina" cardholders can enjoy exclusive discount offers at a variety of renowned beauty salons and lifestyle outlets, it said.

The "Campus" cardholders can avail exclusive offers at restaurants, coffee shops, and entertainment, such as "Amusement & VR Theme Park" and kart racing platform.

Besides, the "Travel" cardholders will be able to avail exclusive offers and packages for flight tickets at various online travel agencies (OTA) and enjoy discounts on hotel bookings at popular hotels and resorts.

The users of these new cards will also enjoy exclusive deals on hotel stays, dining, and lifestyle products at over 6,500 partner outlets of Mastercard across Bangladesh.

Abul Kashem Md Shirin, managing director and chief executive officer of Dutch-Bangla Bank, said the launch of these three new prepaid cards is a significant milestone for DBBL, reinforcing its position as a leading provider of innovative financial products for users with unique needs.

"Through strategic collaboration with pioneer payment solution companies like Mastercard, we are committed to serving our cardholders in the women, student and traveler categories so that they can explore new ways of contactless payments."

Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of Mastercard, said Mastercard is thrilled to collaborate with Dutch Bangla Bank to introduce an exciting range of prepaid cards.

"These cards are designed to simplify payments and offer cardholders several exciting benefits. This launch reiterates Mastercard's commitment to introducing innovative products and solutions that enhance the cardholder experience and contribute to the government's Smart Bangladesh vision," Kamal said.