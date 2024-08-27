BRAC Bank, Syngenta sign deal to finance farmers

Mohammad Hedayet Ullah, managing director of Syngenta Bangladesh, and Syed Abdul Momen, deputy managing director and head of SME banking of BRAC Bank, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the former’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: BRAC Bank

BRAC Bank recently signed a strategic partnership agreement with agrochemical company Syngenta to offer agricultural financing solutions to marginal farmers across the country.

Syed Abdul Momen, deputy managing director and head of SME banking of the bank, and Mohammad Hedayet Ullah, managing director of the agrochemical company, penned the deal at the latter's head office in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Under this partnership, the bank will provide digital micro-loans to farmers, leveraging its advanced technological capabilities and extensive SME banking network.

The collaboration will also involve onboarding Syngenta's input retailers, ensuring they can access essential financial services and products that the bank offers.

The initiative aims to foster an ecosystem that supports micro, small, and medium enterprises by integrating financial services with advanced agricultural technology.

The agreement underscores the bank and the agrichemical company's commitment to contributing to the development of Bangladesh's agricultural sector.

It aligns with BRAC Bank's mission to support sustainable development goals and enhance financial inclusivity across Bangladesh, particularly within the agricultural sector.

At the ceremony, they discussed the potential impact of this collaboration on the agricultural sector, particularly in uplifting the socio-economic status of marginal farmers.

BRAC Bank will launch the programme in Jashore, Rangpur, Dinajpur and Cumilla, extending its banking and financial services to the listed farmers of Syngenta in line with the bank's policy.

Among others, Kazi Halimur Rashid, head of finance at the agrochemical company, Mohammed Jakirul Islam, head of SME strategy, innovation and new business, and Tapos Kumar Roy, head of MFI and agriculture finance, were also present.