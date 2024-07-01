BRAC Bank, National Finance sign deal on employee banking

Md Mahiul Islam, deputy managing director and head of retail banking of BRAC Bank, and Irteza Ahmed Khan, managing director of National Finance Limited, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the latter’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: BRAC Bank

BRAC Bank recently signed an employee banking agreement with National Finance Limited (NFL), a non-bank financial institution (NBFI) in Bangladesh.

Md Mahiul Islam, deputy managing director and head of retail banking of the bank, and Irteza Ahmed Khan, managing director of the NBFI, penned the deal at the latter's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Under the agreement, the company's employees will enjoy a convenient banking experience, including salary account, multi-currency debit card, credit cards, loan facilities, deposit pension scheme, fixed deposit and a host of benefits and privileges from BRAC Bank.

Through this partnership, BRAC Bank reaffirms its commitment to elevating the retail banking experience, offering a diverse array of benefits and privileges tailored to the unique needs of institutional clients.

AKM Shahadul Islam, head of employee banking of the bank, Mahabubul Farook Khan, head of retail sales, and Zebun Nahar, senior relationship manager of employee banking, along with other officials from both organisations were present.