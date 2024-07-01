Banks
Star Business Desk
Mon Jul 1, 2024 08:32 PM
Last update on: Mon Jul 1, 2024 09:07 PM

Most Viewed

Banks

BRAC Bank, National Finance sign deal on employee banking

Star Business Desk
Mon Jul 1, 2024 08:32 PM Last update on: Mon Jul 1, 2024 09:07 PM
Md Mahiul Islam, deputy managing director and head of retail banking of BRAC Bank, and Irteza Ahmed Khan, managing director of National Finance Limited, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the latter’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: BRAC Bank

BRAC Bank recently signed an employee banking agreement with National Finance Limited (NFL), a non-bank financial institution (NBFI) in Bangladesh.

Md Mahiul Islam, deputy managing director and head of retail banking of the bank, and Irteza Ahmed Khan, managing director of the NBFI, penned the deal at the latter's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Under the agreement, the company's employees will enjoy a convenient banking experience, including salary account, multi-currency debit card, credit cards, loan facilities, deposit pension scheme, fixed deposit and a host of benefits and privileges from BRAC Bank.

Through this partnership, BRAC Bank reaffirms its commitment to elevating the retail banking experience, offering a diverse array of benefits and privileges tailored to the unique needs of institutional clients.

AKM Shahadul Islam, head of employee banking of the bank, Mahabubul Farook Khan, head of retail sales, and Zebun Nahar, senior relationship manager of employee banking, along with other officials from both organisations were present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
নির্বাচন নিয়ে টিআইবি'র প্রতিবেদন
|বাংলাদেশ

দুর্নীতির ক্ষেত্রে বদলি-বরখাস্ত-অবসর যথেষ্ট নয়, শাস্তি নিশ্চিত করুন: টিআইবি

‘প্রজাতন্ত্রের কর্মচারী দুর্নীতি করলে দেশের প্রচলিত আইনে শাস্তির মুখোমুখি হতে হয় না-এমন ধারণা দুর্নীতিকে অধিকতর উৎসাহ দেয়।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

এস আলমের ২ প্রতিষ্ঠানের ভ্যাট ফাঁকি: এনবিআরের আদেশের বৈধতা প্রশ্নে হাইকোর্টের রুল

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification